Signature Bank spot deposits fall quarter-to-date, fueled by crypto slump

Sep. 06, 2022 1:31 PM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bank sign on building

BrianAJackson

  • In its mid-quarter update, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) said Tuesday its spot deposit balances fell by ~$1.64B, as of Sept. 2, 2022, due to outflows in the digital banking space of $4.27B, driven by the recent downturn in cryptocurrency markets.
  • Excluding the digital asset banking team, deposit balances have increased $2.64B during Q3.
  • Spot loan growth so far this quarter is almost $2.39B with growth in almost all of its lending businesses.
  • That puts Signature Bank (SBNY) in position to meet its target of combined loan and securities growth at the higher end of $1B-$3B range in Q3, it said.
  • Signature Bank (SBNY) has dipped 2.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading, along with most other banks.
  • In July, SA contributor took a close look at Signature's (SBNY) Q2 results and its growth prospects

