Industrial stocks slumped in the early afternoon on Tuesday in a choppy session for markets. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) slipped 0.6% to $91.91 a share by 1:25 a.m. ET.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is -0.9%, the S&P 500 (SP500) is -0.7% and the Dow (DJI) is -0.8%.

Among the biggest decliners, 3M (MMM) slipped 3.2% to $117.69, adding to a 5.5% loss last week. The industrial conglomerate has been under following an unfavorable court ruling and regulatory proposal for cleaning up “forever chemicals."

LSB Industries (LXU) fell 1.9% to $15.73. The maker of nitrogen fertilizers is sensitive to changes in natural gas prices, which have fluctuated as Russia curtails supplies to Western Europe amid the war in Ukraine.

