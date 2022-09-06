Enlivex to gets US patent covering use of cell therapy Allocetra
Sep. 06, 2022 1:41 PM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance for patent application covering methods of using Allocetra to inhibit or reduce cytokine release syndrome in patients undergoing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.
- The company expects the new patent — application number 15/551,284 — will be issued by the end of Q1 2023.
- The intellectual property protection is expected through at least 2036, the company said in a Sept. 6 press release.
- The company noted that Allocetra is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy aimed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state.
