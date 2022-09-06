Newly public Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares rally 70% after plunging in prior session

Sep. 06, 2022 2:02 PM ETShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock rallied 70% midday Tuesday after tumbling 72% in the prior session.

Shares of Shuttle opened at $12.16, reaching a high of $31.19 in early afternoon. The shares recently changed hands at $25.31, up 70% from Friday's close, at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET.

Shuttle shares have traded widely since the company held a $10M initial public offering last Wednesday. The stock soared 373% during its first session and another 36% for its second before plunging 72% on Friday.

Based in Maryland, Shuttle has been working on treatments to help boost the effectiveness of radiation therapies for cancer.

For a more in-depth look at Shuttle, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Targets $14 Million IPO for Radiation Therapy Enhancement”.

Comments

