Juul reaches ~$439M settlement with over 30 states on its marketing & sales practices

E-cigarette and vaping device maker Juul Labs will pay $438.5M to more than 30 U.S. states to settle a two-year probe over the marketing of its products, Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong said on Tuesday.

In addition to the financial terms, the agreement in principle would force Juul to comply with a "series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices," Tong said in a statement.

Connecticut led 34 states and territories to the settlement. The state also led the investigation and negotiations with the company along with Texas and Oregon.

The probe found that the Altria (NYSE:MO) linked e-cigarette maker marketed its products to underage individuals and misled users about the nicotine content in them.

Juul, which was once the dominant vaping products maker in the U.S., has been beset by legal troubles and has entered into settlements with various states earlier this year and the last, such as Washington and Arizona.

The U.S. FDA in July ordered Juul's products off the shelves, but then temporarily stayed the denial while it was being appealed.

"Through this settlement, we have secured hundreds of millions of dollars to help reduce nicotine use and forced JUUL to accept a series of strict injunctive terms to end youth marketing and crack down on underage sales," the Attorney General said on Tuesday.

The $438.5M would be paid out over a period of six to ten years, and Juul has, as part of the agreement, agreed to refrain from youth marketing, paid product placement, depicting anyone under the age of 35 in its marketing and using cartoons, among several other actions.

Shares of Altria (MO), which owns a majority stake in Juul, were 0.6% lower at $44.75 in afternoon trading.