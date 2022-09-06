Juul strikes $439M multi-state deal over youth marketing

Juul Labs Inc. (JUUL) has struck a deal in which it will pay out $438.5M across 33 states. The agreement in principle includes Juul compling with a series of terms that severely limiting the company's marketing and sales practices.

The terms of the deal include restrictions on youth marketing, paid product placement, advertising on public transportation, funding education programs, or using cartoon characters or people under 35 years old in advertisements.

Juul also agreed not to advertise on billboards or use paid influencers to promote products.

The multi-state investigation into Juul's practices determined that the vaping market leader deployed an advertising campaign that appealed to youth in particular. "The investigation found that Juul relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples even though its e-cigarettes," according to the statement from some of the state AGs.

Altria's share price has been impacted in the past by news with Juul litigation and the regulatory probes. On Tuesday, MO fell back 0.66%.

