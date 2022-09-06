Yext Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 2:21 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Yext (YEXT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.68M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YEXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments