Caseys General Stores Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 2:22 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Caseys General Stores (CASY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+41.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
