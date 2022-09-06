Verint Systems Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 2:22 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Verint Systems (VRNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.98M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments