Couchbase Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 06, 2022 2:24 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Couchbase (BASE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+81.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.86M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BASE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
