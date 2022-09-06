NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th, before market open.

NIO's Q1 revenues and EPADS were above expectations, but guidance and gross margins aroused concern.

The Shanghai-based EV manufacturer reported a lighter loss on EPADS than expected while a 24.2% jump in revenue from 2021 to $1.56B also narrowly beat expectations for the first quarter.

However, as lockdowns hit both April and May, the slowdown for the second quarter came up short of estimates despite Li’s stated efforts. Q2 deliveries ultimately grew 14.4% Y/Y to 25,059 vehicles just above the guidance of 23,000 - 25,000.

NIO ended up being the only one of the top three Chinese EV manufacturers to manage a sequential increase in deliveries in August. Yet its production and delivery have been at risk amid Chinese pandemic restrictions, which has hurt its supply chain.

Investors will be looking keenly at the EV maker's guidance for Q3 deliveries, which is likely to continue to be stressed by recent challenges in the Chinese EV industry. New factory lockdowns are a potential problem but ET7 production has been ramping up and will help prop up deliveries.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

The consensus revenue estimate is $1.42B (+8.4% Y/Y).

While shares remain down significantly from their 52-week peak of $44.27, the stock has enjoyed an over 50% rebound lately. This has taken shares off of a 52-week low reached this spring amid COVID-related lockdowns in China.

Even with the recent upswing, analyst Victor Dergunov remains bullish, calling the stock “remarkably cheap” compared to US competitors.

Over the last 2 years, NIO has beaten EPS estimates 37% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.