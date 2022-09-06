Cybersecurity firm ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX), which went public through a SPAC merger in early August, saw its stock plunge 33% Tuesday.

Shares of ZeroFox opened at $5.12, hitting a high of $5.22 in early trading before sliding to $3.26 in early afternoon. The shares recently changed hands at $3.50 at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET.

ZeroFox shares made their debut on Aug. 4 following the company’s merger with SPAC L&F Acquisition, which included the acquisition of cybersecurity group IDX. Shares of the combined company ended their first session at $14.71, but have been trending lower since Aug. 24.

L&F and ZeroFox announced plans to merge last December through a deal that pegged the equity value at around $1.4B, assuming no redemptions.