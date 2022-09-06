ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) said Monday it will supply natural gas and oversee a carbon capture and storage facility for a proposed U.S. hydrogen gas project to be developed as a partnership with top Japanese utility JERA.

The agreement to supply gas for hydrogen, a potential clean fuel for electricity production, marks a new avenue for natural gas producers, Reuters reported, as several companies including Conoco (COP) have lined up long-term supply contracts with liquefied natural gas developers that supply utilities.

JERA said a study to determine the project's feasibility could be completed before the end of the year, noting it is eyeing several areas along the Gulf Coast for the facility's location, as it aims to produce hydrogen from natural gas and convert it into exportable ammonia for sale in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, Conoco (COP) and other companies have started lining up long-term supply contracts with LNG developers in anticipation of the effort

JERA said the company, Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Conoco (COP) will seek to initially produce 2M metric tons/year of ammonia, which could expand to 8M tons/year; ammonia typically is used to make fertilizers but offers a low-carbon fuel that could be burned to produce electricity.

