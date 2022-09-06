Why did Futu stock drop today? Chinese financial shares slide

Sep. 06, 2022 3:48 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

  • Futu Holdings (FUTU) stock dropped 10.8% Tuesday's power-hour trading as most Chinese financial stocks changed hands in the red.
  • For instance, Qudian (QD) slid 10.1%, LexinFintech (LX) fell 8.8%, FinVolution (FINV) -3.2%, 360 DigitTech (QFIN) -2.2% and Future Fintech Group (FTFT) -2.3%, as traders narrow their risk tolerance.
  • Despite the intraday slump in shares of FUTU, it's still up 7.3% M/M and +3.9% YTD, helped by a tentative deal between U.S. and Chinese authorities towards the end of August that will allow U.S. auditors access New York-listed Chinese firms. Still, FUTU is off over 61% in the past year.
  • SA's Quant system, meanwhile, screens FUTU as a Hold, while the average Wall Street Analyst views the stock as a Buy.
  • At the beginning of September, Futu upgraded to Overweight at J.P. Morgan on strong Q2, lower de-listing risk.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.