Why did Futu stock drop today? Chinese financial shares slide
Sep. 06, 2022 3:48 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) stock dropped 10.8% Tuesday's power-hour trading as most Chinese financial stocks changed hands in the red.
- For instance, Qudian (QD) slid 10.1%, LexinFintech (LX) fell 8.8%, FinVolution (FINV) -3.2%, 360 DigitTech (QFIN) -2.2% and Future Fintech Group (FTFT) -2.3%, as traders narrow their risk tolerance.
- Despite the intraday slump in shares of FUTU, it's still up 7.3% M/M and +3.9% YTD, helped by a tentative deal between U.S. and Chinese authorities towards the end of August that will allow U.S. auditors access New York-listed Chinese firms. Still, FUTU is off over 61% in the past year.
- SA's Quant system, meanwhile, screens FUTU as a Hold, while the average Wall Street Analyst views the stock as a Buy.
- At the beginning of September, Futu upgraded to Overweight at J.P. Morgan on strong Q2, lower de-listing risk.
