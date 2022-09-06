Update 4:30pm: Updates shares, adds further details from hearing.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) ticked up in regular trading and rose 1.6% in after hours trading after a judge criticized Elon Musk's attorneys at a hearing over the aborted $44 billion takeover.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick criticized Musk's lawyers about some document discovery.

The hearing is being held as Musk's attorneys seek to delay a trial scheduled for next month. The trial is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 17 and last for five days.

A lawyer for Twitter also disclosed during the hearing about a discussion between/with Musk and third party banker Perella Weinberg in mid June about using a contingent value right, or CVR, as a way to renegotiate the Twitter (TWTR) deal.

Twitter's lawyer also argued that Musk changed his mind on the $44 billion because he didn't want to do the deal anymore due to the market downturn. He said that on May 8 Musk said "it won't make sense to buy Twitter if we are heading into World War III."

Last Tuesday Musk's legal team asked to move his trial over his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) merger deal to November, from its planned October start, in a new rack of filings aimed at amending his counterclaims in the case.

Twitter shares fell 7.3% on Aug. 23 in the wake of a whistleblower complaint against the company over its disclosures on fake/bot accounts.

Also see from last month Twitter, Musk clashed in hearing over data requests tied to acquisition deal.