Rollins (NYSE:ROL) +5.8% to the top of the S&P 500 in Tuesday's trading after RBC Capital upgraded shares to Outperform from Sector Perform, saying the pest control company offers a "recession resilient" 80%-plus subscription business model against a difficult current environment.

"Importantly, aggressive pricing, strong advertising push, and expanded cross-selling opportunities given fully-staffed technician levels, along with secular trends, namely warmer weather, greater outsourcing propensity, and migration to warmer/wetter states, should drive robust revenue growth," RBC's Ashish Sabadra wrote.

The analyst also said inflationary pressures rolling over, along with the BOSS digitalization initiative driving improved route density and normalization of H2 advertising spending, should drive margin expansion starting in Q4.

Sabadra also sees "potential for accelerated accretive M&A given the roughly net cash position."

Rollins (ROL) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.20/share on revenues of $714M.