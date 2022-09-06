Israeli fintech Pagaya Technologies sees stock slide 12%
Sep. 06, 2022 3:59 PM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Israeli fintech Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) stock fell 12% Tuesday, continuing its recent downward slide.
Shares of Pagaya opened at $10.57, sliding to a low of $9.34 midday. The stock has been trending lower since Aug. 15.
Pagaya went public in late June after the fintech merged with EJF Acquisition in a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at around $8.5B.
The company released its Q2 earnings report on Aug. 22 that showed an 83% year-over-year jump in revenue.
