Spero jumps 64% as FDA clarifies future regulatory path for UTI candidate

Sep. 06, 2022 4:01 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) surged ~64% Tuesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that the FDA agreed to review results from a single additional Phase 3 trial to support a potential marketing approval for its investigational UTI antibiotic tebipenem HBr.
  • Previously, the FDA declined to approve tebipenem HBr as a treatment for adults with certain bacterial microorganisms that cause complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis.
  • In the Complete Response Letter, the agency noted that the data from SPRO’s Phase 3 cUTI clinical trial, ADAPT-PO, was inadequate to support its approval.
  • However, at a subsequent Type A meeting the FDA had indicated that data from an additional Phase 3 clinical trial and confirmatory nonclinical evidence could support the approval of tebipenem HBr for a limited use indication. The company and the FDA have agreed to the main components of a design for a future Phase 3 study.

  • The update clarifying the late-stage advancement of tebipenem HBr comes at a time when SPRO shares have lost more than 92% this year, as shown in this graph.

