Inflation will change the way 40% of consumers shop - Bankrate survey

Sep. 08, 2022

With inflation front of mind this year, some 40% of consumers expect to start their holiday shopping by the end of October, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by Bankrate.com. The distribution of timing for when consumers expect to start shopping ranges from 11% saying they started by the end of August to 12% saying they'll wait until December to start their gift buying.

Overall, 40% of consumers said inflation will change the way they shop, with the biggest proportion (45%) being in the lowest-income bracket (under $50K in annual household income). 41% of shoppers with annual income of $50K-$79,999K said they'll change how they shop because of inflation.

More than 4 of 5 (84%) holiday shoppers said they'll use money-saving tactics this year, including coupons, sales and discounts (41%), buying fewer items (40%), starting shopping earlier 27%; buying cheaper brands (21%), using credit card rewards to offset costs (17%), shopping at stores where they have loyalty accounts or store-specific cards (17%), making gifts or crafts (14%), and obtaining second-hand items (11%).

Some 21% will pay for purchases with a credit card over time and 10% plans to use a buy now, pay later service. Overall, the most popular payment method for holiday shoppers is by credit card (54%), with 38% planning to pay in full and 21% in multiple billing cycles. 50% will use debit cards, 43% cash, and 7% checks. Note that respondents could choose more than one answer in how they'll pay for purchases.

The survey was carried out online between Aug. 17-19, 2022 and total sample size as 2,415 adults.

Last year, holiday retail sales, excluding automotive, increased 8.5% Y/Y, with online sales climbing 11% for the Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 period, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

