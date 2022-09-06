GitLab Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.08, revenue of $101.04M beats by $6.6M
Sep. 06, 2022 4:06 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- GitLab press release (NASDAQ:GTLB): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $101.04M (+73.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.6M.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (27)%.
- Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 5,864, up 61% from Q2 of fiscal year 2022.
- Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 593, up 55% from Q2 of fiscal year 2022.
- Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate above 130% in Q2 of fiscal year 2023.
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue of $105M to $106M vs. consensus of $103.69M; Non-GAAP operating loss $27.5M to $26.5M; Non-GAAP EPS -$0.16 to -$0.15 vs. consensus -$0.25.
- FY Guidance: Revenue of $411M to $414M vs. consensus of $400.80M; Non-GAAP operating loss $111.5M to $108.5M; Non-GAAP EPS -$0.67 to -$0.64 vs. consensus -$0.89.
- Shares +5.82%.
