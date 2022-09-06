Bassett Furniture Industries acquires online retailer Noa Home

  • Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) said Tuesday it acquired Noa Home, a mid-priced e-commerce furniture retailer based in Montreal, Canada.
  • The purchase price included cash payments of C$2M paid to Noa's co-founders and ~C$5.7M for repaying existing debt.
  • The co-founders will also receive additional cash payments of C$1.3M per year for the next three fiscal years based on net revenue growth and meeting certain internal EBITDA goals.
  • "The acquisition will provide BSET with a greater online presence and will allow us to attract more digitally native consumers," said CEO Rob Spilman.
  • Noa has operations in Canada, Australia, Singapore and the U.K. and had net revenues of ~C$19.1M in its most recent fiscal year.

