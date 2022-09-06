HealthEquity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line, revenue of $206.1M beats by $2.22M
Sep. 06, 2022 4:10 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity press release (NASDAQ:HQY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line.
- Revenue of $206.1M (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.22M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $67.0 million, an increase of 2% compared to $65.5 million in Q2 FY22.
- 7.5 million HSAs, an increase of 26% compared to Q2 FY22.
- Total HSA Assets of $20.5 billion, an increase of 33% compared to Q2 FY22.
- 14.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 11% compared to Q2 FY22.
- For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, management expects revenues of $834 million to $844 million vs $205.06M consensus.
- Its outlook for net loss is between $43 million and $36 million, resulting in net loss of $0.51 to $0.43 per diluted share vs $0.36 consensus.
- Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $103 million and $111 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.23 to $1.32 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding).
- Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $252 million to $262 million.
