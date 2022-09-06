HealthEquity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line, revenue of $206.1M beats by $2.22M

Sep. 06, 2022 4:10 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • HealthEquity press release (NASDAQ:HQY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line.
  • Revenue of $206.1M (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.22M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $67.0 million, an increase of 2% compared to $65.5 million in Q2 FY22.
  • 7.5 million HSAs, an increase of 26% compared to Q2 FY22.
  • Total HSA Assets of $20.5 billion, an increase of 33% compared to Q2 FY22.
  • 14.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 11% compared to Q2 FY22.
  • For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, management expects revenues of $834 million to $844 million vs $205.06M consensus.
  • Its outlook for net loss is between $43 million and $36 million, resulting in net loss of $0.51 to $0.43 per diluted share vs $0.36 consensus.
  • Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $103 million and $111 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.23 to $1.32 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding).
  • Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $252 million to $262 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.