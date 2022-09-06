UiPath Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.09, revenue of $242.22M beats by $11.54M
Sep. 06, 2022 4:11 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor11 Comments
- UiPath press release (NYSE:PATH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $242.22M (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $11.54M.
- ARR surpasses the $1 billion mark reaching $1.043B, an increase of 44% year-over-year driven by net new ARR of $66M.
- Dollar based net retention rate of 132%.
- GAAP gross margin was 82%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $243M to $245M vs. consensus of $269.54M.
- ARR in the range of $1,091M to $1,093M as of October 31, 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $25M to $30M.
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1,002M to $1,007M vs. consensus of $1.09B.
- ARR in the range of $1,153M to $1,158M as of January 31, 2023.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $15M.
- Shares -9.75%.
Comments (11)