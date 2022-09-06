UiPath Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.09, revenue of $242.22M beats by $11.54M

  • UiPath press release (NYSE:PATH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $242.22M (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $11.54M.
  • ARR surpasses the $1 billion mark reaching $1.043B, an increase of 44% year-over-year driven by net new ARR of $66M.
  • Dollar based net retention rate of 132%.
  • GAAP gross margin was 82%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.
  • Q3 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $243M to $245M vs. consensus of $269.54M.
  • ARR in the range of $1,091M to $1,093M as of October 31, 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $25M to $30M.
  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1,002M to $1,007M vs. consensus of $1.09B.
  • ARR in the range of $1,153M to $1,158M as of January 31, 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $15M.
  • Shares -9.75%.

