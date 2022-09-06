Coupa Software GAAP EPS of -$0.99 beats by $0.21, revenue of $211M beats by $7.01M
Sep. 06, 2022 4:16 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Coupa Software press release (NASDAQ:COUP): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.99 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $211M (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.01M.
- Shares +10.6%.
- Third quarter of fiscal 2023:
- Total revenues are expected to be $211.0 to $214.0 million vs $214.12M consensus.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $194.0 to $196.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $17.0 to $18.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $14.0 to $16.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.08 to $0.10 per share vs $0.06 consensus.
- Full year fiscal 2023:
- Total revenues are expected to be $838.0 to $844.0 million, up from prior guidance of $838.0 to $843.0 million. ($840.24M consensus)
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $766.0 to $771.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $72.0 to $73.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $62.5 to $68.5 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.37 to $0.44 per share, up from prior guidance of $0.21 to $0.27. ($0.25 consensus)
Comments (3)