Guidewire Software Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04, revenue of $244.6M beats by $14.97M
Sep. 06, 2022 4:17 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Guidewire Software press release (NYSE:GWRE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $244.6M (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $14.97M.
- As of July 31, 2022, annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $664 million, or $683 million based on currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2021, compared to $582 million as of July 31, 2021.
- Q1 Outlook: ARR between $667 million and $670 million
- Total revenue between $190 million and $195 million vs. consensus of $187.79M.
- Operating income (loss) between $(82) million and $(77) million
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(45) million and $(40) million.
- 2023 Outlook: ARR between $745 million and $760 million
- Total revenue between $885 million and $895 million vs. consensus of $800.21M.
- Operating income (loss) between $(177) million and $(167) million
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(30) million and $(20) million
- Operating cash flow between $50 million and $80 million.
- Shares +7.32%.
