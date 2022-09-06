Eledon adds 10% as FDA clears clinical trial for kidney disease candidate
Sep. 06, 2022 4:18 PM ETEledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) gained 10% in post-market trading Friday after the company announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for kidney disease therapy tegoprubart.
- Phase 2a trial for the candidate is currently underway globally, targeting patients with IgA Nephropathy, which can lead to End-Stage Renal Disease, dialysis, renal transplant, and death with a progressive impact on kidney function.
- With the IND clearance for tegoprubart in IgA, the company plans to open U.S. trial sites for the open-label study, which will enroll up to 21 patients worldwide in each of the two dose cohorts.
- Following regulatory clearance in 10 countries to study tegoprubart in IgA, ELDN plans to expand the trial to two more countries, including China.
Early August, ELDN announced that the FDA greenlighted a mid-stage trial for tegoprubart as a treatment to prevent organ rejection in patients who underwent a kidney transplant.
