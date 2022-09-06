Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree drug gets expanded approval by European Commission for BBS

Sep. 06, 2022 4:18 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) on Tuesday said the European Commission had expanded the marketing approval for its Imcivree drug to include the treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS).
  • BBS is a genetic condition that impacts multiple body systems with highly variable symptoms, including obesity and difficulty controlling hunger.
  • The expanded indication for Imcivree is in pediatric patients and adults aged 6 years and older.
  • With the expanded approval for Imcivree from the European Commission, RYTM said it is now eligible to get an additional investment of $37.5M under a revenue financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners.
  • RYTM also said Canada's drug regulator had granted a priority review to the company's new drug application for Imcivree for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in BBS and biallelic POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies.
  • RYTM stock +5.2% to $22.80 after hours. It had earlier closed -14% at $21.68.

