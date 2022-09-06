Nasdaq U.S. matched equity volume climbed 14% from a weak July
Sep. 06, 2022 4:26 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw U.S. matched equity volume of 40.9B shares in August 2022, up from 35.8B shares in July and from $33.8B shares in August 2021.
- European equity volume of $64.6B inched up from $64.3B in July, but fell from $82.4B in August 2021.
- U.S equity options volume of 274M contracts in August rose from 216M in the prior month and from 247M in the year-ago month. European options and futures volume of 6.0M contracts climbed from 5.4M in July and from 4.5M in the same month a year ago.
- European fixed income volume of 1.8M contracts fell from 2.0M in August 2021 and increased from 1.5M in July 2022.
- In July, BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler expected volumes on exchanges to continue to fall as volatility wanes.
Comments (1)