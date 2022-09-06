Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) slumped in the final hour of trading on Tuesday, closing -2.4%, after the Environmental Protection Agency denied the company's bid to exempt gas-fired turbines at its liquefied natural gas export terminals from federal limits on formaldehyde pollution.

The EPA said it is denying Cheniere's (LNG) request for a special subcategory to comply with the emissions limits, but "will continue to work with them and with other companies as needed to assure they meet Clean Air Act obligations."

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is positioned to deliver growth over the coming years, and has been using its higher cash flows to reduce its debt, which remains one of its biggest risks, Power Hedge writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.