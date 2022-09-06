Sleep Number renews three-year partnership with Los Angeles Rams
Sep. 06, 2022 4:32 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) said it had renewed the three-year commitment with the Los Angeles Rams and it will continue to be the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" for the LA Rams through the 2024 season.
- The two organizations first partnered during the 2021 season after Rams’ players adopted Sleep Number’s 360 smart bed into their training regimens.
- Under the partnership, the Rams have launched a video series called "Rest For Success, presented by Sleep Number,” which focuses on running back Cam Akers gearing up for his comeback season and sharing his recovery: sleep.
Comments