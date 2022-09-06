FleetCor Technologies announce acquisition, investment in European EV assets

Sep. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) said Tuesday it acquired Plugsurfing, a European electric vehicle software and network provider.
  • Plugsurfing developed a proprietary EV charging network in Europe with over 300K charge points, or nearly 80% of all charge points in the continent, along with a mobile app to access charge point locations.
  • FLT also invested in Zap-Map, an EV search and pay mapping service in the U.K.
  • Zap-Map, which has 350K registered users, provides EV drivers with software to locate, plan, and pay for EV charging.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.