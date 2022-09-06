FleetCor Technologies announce acquisition, investment in European EV assets
Sep. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) said Tuesday it acquired Plugsurfing, a European electric vehicle software and network provider.
- Plugsurfing developed a proprietary EV charging network in Europe with over 300K charge points, or nearly 80% of all charge points in the continent, along with a mobile app to access charge point locations.
- FLT also invested in Zap-Map, an EV search and pay mapping service in the U.K.
- Zap-Map, which has 350K registered users, provides EV drivers with software to locate, plan, and pay for EV charging.
