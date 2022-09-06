CPI Aerostructures Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, revenue of $20.14M
Sep. 06, 2022 4:36 PM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVUA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CPI Aerostructures press release (OTC:CVUA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06.
- Revenue of $20.14M (-34.7% Y/Y).
- "As a result, we expect lower revenue in 2022 versus 2021 and therefore implemented actions in the first quarter of 2022 intended to align our costs with our outlook for revenue while sustaining profitability and positive operating cash flow for the year. We have improved our cash balance to $2.9 million as of March 31, 2022 versus $0.8 million on March 31, 2021 while reducing our debt by $0.9 million. In addition, total backlog as of March 31, 2022 increased to $504.3 million compared to $501.7 million as of December 31, 2021.” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.
