IGT PlayDigital expands partnership with SKS365 Group
Sep. 06, 2022 4:38 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) announced PlayDigital has grown its partnership with SKS365 Group through an expanded multi-year content agreement.
- SKS365 Group is the international sports betting and gaming operator of Planetwin365 casino and one of the largest operators in the Italian market. As part of this deal, Planetwin365 casino will leverage IGT PlayDigital's high-performing remote game server (or RGS) to offer an expanded content library with exciting new PlayCasino games across the region.
- "IGT PlayDigital's multi-year agreement with SKS365 Group, one of the largest operators in the market, combines two powerhouse gaming companies with deep roots in Italy to deliver market-attuned themes to Planetwin365 casino players. By incorporating IGT's high-functioning RGS, Planetwin365 casino can offer an optimal player experience with some of the industry's top-performing games such as IGT's Temple of Fire, Pharaoh's Fortune and Scarab. We look forward to expanding our PlayCasino footprint and continuing to provide best-in-class solutions to Italian players." said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming.
