AIG expects to raise about $2B through Corebridge IPO
Sep. 06, 2022 4:44 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG), CRBGBAC, JPM, GS, C, MS, PIPRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is offering 80M shares of common stock in its majority-owned subsidiary Corebridge Financial (CRBG) through an initial public offering at an expected price of $21-$24 per share. That implies gross proceeds of up to $1.92B, or $2.21B if the over-allotment option for an additional 12M shares is exercised in full.
- The 80M shares represent a 12.4% stake of Corebridge, the business that was previously called SAFG Retirement Services.
- J.P. Morgan (JPM) is acting as global coordinator and lead active bookrunner for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Piper Sandler (PIPR) are also acting as lead active bookrunners, with BofA Securities (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Goldman Sachs (GS) as active bookrunners.
- In August, AIG (AIG) prepared for Corebridge (CRBG) by adding two directors to the unit's board. The insurance company filed for the IPO in March 2022.
