Crescent Energy slides on 5M-share secondary offering

Sep. 06, 2022 4:41 PM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

The oil pump, industrial equipment

pandemin/iStock via Getty Images

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) -6.3% post-market Tuesday after announcing a secondary public offering of 5M class A common shares by Independence Energy Aggregator LP, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 750K shares.

The company will not sell any shares or receive any proceeds from the offering.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) is finding success in its strategy of growth by acquisitions, as "the purchasing of properties from buyers in suboptimal situations leads to very cheap well location costs," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

