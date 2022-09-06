Lamb Weston to invest $240M to set up french fry processing facility in Argentina

French Fries Factory

bitenka/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) said Tuesday it will set up a new manufacturing facility in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires to expand its french fry processing capacity in Argentina.
  • LW recently raised its stake in its South American joint venture Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos to 90% from 50%.
  • Total investment in the new facility is expected to be ~$240M, which will add to the capacity produced at the JV's existing facility in Munro, Buenos Aires.
  • The new facility in Mar del Plata is expected to produce over 200M lbs of frozen french fries and other potato products annually.
  • Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2024 and will add ~250 new jobs.

