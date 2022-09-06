Cboe multiply-listed options ADV rises 4.4% in August
Sep. 06, 2022 4:56 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) multiply-listed options average daily volume grew 4.4% to 10.5M contracts M/M in August and +10.6% from a year before, according to its trading volume summary Tuesday.
- Index options ADV of 2.7M contracts rose 3.5% in August vs. July and surged 53.0% from a year ago.
- U.S. equities, on-exchange, ADV was 1.4B matched shares in August, down 1.9% from July but up 11.0% from August 2021.
- Canadian equities ADV for August rose to 115.8M shares from 110.5M in July and 36.4M a year earlier.
- Global foreign exchange ADV slid 2.7% to $38B in August, but still elevated by 29.6% from the year-ago period.
- Towards the end of August, Cboe Digital to get investments from Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Virtu.
