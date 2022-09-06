Instagram cuts back shopping ambition amid more ad-driven focus - report
Sep. 06, 2022 5:00 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)BDNCEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Instagram (NASDAQ:META) is pulling back on its shopping features - "drastically," The Information reports citing an internal memo.
- That comes amid a new focus on e-commerce initiatives that directly drive advertising, according to the report.
- The existing Shopping page will eventually disappear "given shifts in company priorities," the memo said, according to the report. But it's not a departure from e-commerce entirely: The report alludes to testing a simpler, less personalized version of that page.
- And that marks "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta,” the memo says according to the report.
- Changes to Instagram shopping would mark just the latest priority shift as parent Meta Platforms (META) shifts funding around its long-term investments, all with an eye toward competing with rival TikTok (BDNCE) on short-form video.
