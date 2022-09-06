Instagram cuts back shopping ambition amid more ad-driven focus - report

Sep. 06, 2022

Apple iPhone X on office desk with icons of social media network instagram application on screen. Social network. Starting social media app.

bigtunaonline

  • Instagram (NASDAQ:META) is pulling back on its shopping features - "drastically," The Information reports citing an internal memo.
  • That comes amid a new focus on e-commerce initiatives that directly drive advertising, according to the report.
  • The existing Shopping page will eventually disappear "given shifts in company priorities," the memo said, according to the report. But it's not a departure from e-commerce entirely: The report alludes to testing a simpler, less personalized version of that page.
  • And that marks "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta,” the memo says according to the report.
  • Changes to Instagram shopping would mark just the latest priority shift as parent Meta Platforms (META) shifts funding around its long-term investments, all with an eye toward competing with rival TikTok (BDNCE) on short-form video.

Comments (4)

