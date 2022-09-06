Rocket Lab stock gains 5% postmarket on USTRANSCOM deal for cargo delivery

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock gained 5.2% aftermarket on Tuesday after it announced a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Transportation Command.
  • The deal aims to explore using RKLB's Neutron and Electron launch vehicles to transport cargo around the world.
  • Under the deal, RKLB will also explore using its Photon spacecraft to establish on-orbit cargo depots and deliver re-entry capability.
  • The deal supports the U.S. Air Force's rocket cargo project, which is exploring new transport concepts for sending supplies and equipment through space.
  • Shares of RKLB declined ~57% YTD.

