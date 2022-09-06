Rocket Lab stock gains 5% postmarket on USTRANSCOM deal for cargo delivery
Sep. 06, 2022 5:00 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock gained 5.2% aftermarket on Tuesday after it announced a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Transportation Command.
- The deal aims to explore using RKLB's Neutron and Electron launch vehicles to transport cargo around the world.
- Under the deal, RKLB will also explore using its Photon spacecraft to establish on-orbit cargo depots and deliver re-entry capability.
- The deal supports the U.S. Air Force's rocket cargo project, which is exploring new transport concepts for sending supplies and equipment through space.
- Shares of RKLB declined ~57% YTD.
