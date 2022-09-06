Enghouse Systems acquires SaaS provider VoicePort

Sep. 06, 2022 5:03 PM ETEnghouse Systems Limited (ENGH:CA), EGHSFEGHSFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH:CA) has acquired the business assets of VoicePort, a provider of SaaS automated  solutions based in Rochester, New York.
  • The company provides automated, configurable and integrated self-service software for its customers.
  • VoicePort software creates a seamless customer service experience and can be used with any device.
  • "We will combine the VoicePort solution with Enghouse's CCaaS product to offer a more comprehensive and integrated solution to this sector. We are very pleased to welcome VoicePort's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse." said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.