Enghouse Systems acquires SaaS provider VoicePort
Sep. 06, 2022 5:03 PM ETEnghouse Systems Limited (ENGH:CA), EGHSFEGHSFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH:CA) has acquired the business assets of VoicePort, a provider of SaaS automated solutions based in Rochester, New York.
- The company provides automated, configurable and integrated self-service software for its customers.
- VoicePort software creates a seamless customer service experience and can be used with any device.
- "We will combine the VoicePort solution with Enghouse's CCaaS product to offer a more comprehensive and integrated solution to this sector. We are very pleased to welcome VoicePort's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse." said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO.
