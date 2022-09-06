UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares plunged almost 16% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the software automation platform company cut its revenue outlook due in large part to the impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

Following the close of trading, UiPath (PATH) said that for its third quarter it now expects revenue be between $243M and $245M, while Wall Street analysts had forecast the company sales to come in at $269.5M. In a statement, UiPath (PATH) Chief Financial Officer Ashim Gupta said that while the company's "global footprint is an asset to the business, it exposes us to foreign exchange and macroeconomic volatility."

In addition to its third-quarter outlook, UiPath (PATH) also said that for its full fiscal year it expects to report revenue of $1.002B to $1.007B, while analysts had earlier forecast sales of $1.09B.

The outlook put a damper on UiPath's (PATH) upbeat second-quarter results, in which the company lost $0.02 a share, on revenue of $242.2M. Analysts had forecast UiPath (PATH) to lose $0.11 a share on $230.7M in revenue.

Wall Street analysts currently hold a consensus buy rating on UiPath's (PATH) stock, which Seeking Alpha authors give the company's shares a hold rating. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which typically outperforms the stock market, gives UiPath's (PATH) a rating of hold.