ASUR passenger traffic for August grows nearly 23% from pre-pandemic levels
Sep. 06, 2022 5:12 PM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), or ASUR, on Tuesday said passenger traffic for Aug. 2022 reached 5.9M, up 22.8% from the pre-pandemic traffic in Aug. 2019.
- The airport group said that, compared to Aug. 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico.
- All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic, ASUR said.
- Compared to Aug. 2021, total passenger traffic increased 28.4% in Aug. 2022.
- U.S.-listed shares of ASUR earlier closed -1.4% at $211.34.
