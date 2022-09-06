ASUR passenger traffic for August grows nearly 23% from pre-pandemic levels

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), or ASUR, on Tuesday said passenger traffic for Aug. 2022 reached 5.9M, up 22.8% from the pre-pandemic traffic in Aug. 2019.
  • The airport group said that, compared to Aug. 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 21.5% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico.
  • All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic, ASUR said.
  • Compared to Aug. 2021, total passenger traffic increased 28.4% in Aug. 2022.
  • U.S.-listed shares of ASUR earlier closed -1.4% at $211.34.

