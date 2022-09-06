EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) said Tuesday post-market that it agreed to acquire THQ Appalachia's upstream assets and XcL Midstream's gathering and processing assets for a combined $5.2B in cash and stock, confirming earlier speculation.

THQ Appalachia, which is owned by privately held gas producer Tug Hill Operating, and XcL Midstream are backed by equity commitments from funds managed by Quantum Energy Partners.

Wil VanLoh, CEO and founder of Quantum Energy Partners, is expected to join EQT's (EQT) board of directors.

EQT said the assets acquired include ~90K core net acres offsetting its existing core leasehold in West Virginia, producing 800M cfe/day and expected to generate free cash flow at average natural gas prices above ~$1.35/MMBtu over the next five years.

The company also doubled its buyback program to $2B, and said it is increasing its year-end 2023 debt reduction goal to $4B from $2.5B.

