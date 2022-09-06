SmartBank subsidiary acquires Sunbelt Group
Sep. 06, 2022 5:26 PM ETSMBKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rains Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of SmartBank (SMBK) has acquired the operating assets of Chattanooga, TN-based Sunbelt Group.
- The transaction is effective September 1, 2022 and marks the first acquisition of an independent insurance agency by Rains.
- “Sunbelt Insurance represents many of the finest national and regional insurance companies in the industry. We are excited to add this team of hard-working and experienced insurance advisors to our company and look forward to further expanding our service areas in Tennessee and all across our footprint.” commented Billy Carroll, Chairman of Rains Insurance and President of SmartBank.
