State Street modifies structure of Brown Brothers Harriman deal

Sep. 06, 2022 5:51 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • State Street (NYSE:STT) said Tuesday that it's changing the structure of its acquisition of Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services unit, according to an SEC filing. Details of the changes were not disclosed.
  • At around this time a year ago, State Street (STT) agreed to purchase Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services for $3.5B. It was planning to sell 22M shares of common stock via a public offering to fund part of the deal.
  • Of note, State Street (STT), a Boston, Massachusetts-based asset manager, reiterated that the rationale for the BBH deal "remains attractive."
  • Previously, (Sep. 10) State Street prices 22M-share offering at $87.60.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.