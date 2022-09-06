State Street modifies structure of Brown Brothers Harriman deal
Sep. 06, 2022 5:51 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) said Tuesday that it's changing the structure of its acquisition of Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services unit, according to an SEC filing. Details of the changes were not disclosed.
- At around this time a year ago, State Street (STT) agreed to purchase Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services for $3.5B. It was planning to sell 22M shares of common stock via a public offering to fund part of the deal.
- Of note, State Street (STT), a Boston, Massachusetts-based asset manager, reiterated that the rationale for the BBH deal "remains attractive."
- Previously, (Sep. 10) State Street prices 22M-share offering at $87.60.
