Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) -1.8% in Tuesday's trading after the Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit on Friday for the planned Bluewater offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi, Texas, because it would have allowed too much pollution.

The Bluewater project, a partnership between Phillips 66 (PSX) and Trafigura, would be the biggest oil export facility off the Texas coast, exporting as much as 384M barrels of crude oil annually.

The decision reverses course after the EPA under the Trump administration had moved the project forward, exempting Bluewater from rules that require pollution controls on marine tank vessel loading operations.

Environmental groups argued in public comment that the exemption was unreasonable and would allow Bluewater to potentially emit large amounts of air pollution.

The permit would have allowed Bluewater's terminal to emit up to 66 tons/year of benzene, more than any other facility in the U.S. reported in 2019, according to EPA data.

