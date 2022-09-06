Crude oil gives back Monday's OPEC bounce as demand fears return

Crude oil on Tuesday reversed the rally that followed Monday's OPEC+ decision to slightly raise production, as the usual concerns returned about weakening fuel demand caused by the likelihood of further interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Front-month Brent crude (CO1:COM) for November delivery settled +3% from Monday at $92.83/bbl, while U.S. WTI (CL1:COM) October crude rose $0.01 from Friday to close at $86.88/bbl.

The U.S. benchmark had been trading since Sunday without settlement due to the Labor Day holiday; WTI prices fell more than 2% from the usual time of settlement on Monday, according to Refinitiv data.

"Energy traders appear to be skeptical of any rallies as they digest a plethora of global economic challenges, a wrath of uncertainty to supplies, and looming crude demand destruction fears," Oanda analyst Ed Moya said.

A stronger U.S. dollar, which gained following better than expected U.S. services industry data, also pressure oil prices.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (GUSH), (DRIP)

Separately, crude stockpiles in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell 7.5M barrels in the week ended September 2 to 442.5M barrels, their lowest level since November 1984.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices (NG1:COM) settled -7.3% at $8.133/MMBtu, tumbling 12% over the past two trading days, driven by declining prices for natural gas in Europe on reduced worries of severe winter shortages.

