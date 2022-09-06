Crude oil on Tuesday reversed the rally that followed Monday's OPEC+ decision to slightly raise production, as the usual concerns returned about weakening fuel demand caused by the likelihood of further interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Front-month Brent crude (CO1:COM) for November delivery settled +3% from Monday at $92.83/bbl, while U.S. WTI (CL1:COM) October crude rose $0.01 from Friday to close at $86.88/bbl.

The U.S. benchmark had been trading since Sunday without settlement due to the Labor Day holiday; WTI prices fell more than 2% from the usual time of settlement on Monday, according to Refinitiv data.

"Energy traders appear to be skeptical of any rallies as they digest a plethora of global economic challenges, a wrath of uncertainty to supplies, and looming crude demand destruction fears," Oanda analyst Ed Moya said.

A stronger U.S. dollar, which gained following better than expected U.S. services industry data, also pressure oil prices.

Separately, crude stockpiles in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell 7.5M barrels in the week ended September 2 to 442.5M barrels, their lowest level since November 1984.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices (NG1:COM) settled -7.3% at $8.133/MMBtu, tumbling 12% over the past two trading days, driven by declining prices for natural gas in Europe on reduced worries of severe winter shortages.