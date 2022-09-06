Newmont upgraded at UBS as 'deep value opportunity' after recent drop

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) trades little changed on Tuesday, surrendering early gains of as much as 2.5%, as UBS upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral but cut its price target to $50 from $78, saying the stock represents "a deep value opportunity with a very attractive dividend dividend yield."

UBS analyst Cleve Rueckert believes Newmont (NEM) can continue to pay an annual dividend of $2.20/share within its commitment to return 40%-60% of excess free cash flow, adding that the stock appears to be pricing in a "too bearish" potential 25% dividend cut.

Following recent conversations with Newmont (NEM) management, "we are confident the dividend is based on a multi-year framework with visibility to falling capex in 2025," Rueckert writes.

"Despite now higher cost estimates, we continue to expect NEM will generate strong free cash flow supporting capex, dividends and possibly future buybacks," according to the analyst.

Newmont (NEM) likely has "forced a capitulation bottom after its Q2 post-earnings selloff," and too much pessimism is now baked into the stock price, JR Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

