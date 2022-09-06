Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) have put up for sale its 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, hoping to fetch more than $1B for one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, Reuters reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Exxon (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) recently launched the sale process for NAM's operations, which include dozens of fields and ~20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants.

NAM has been a major source of gas for the Netherlands and Europe for decades, but its production has been in a steady decline since 2014 and is set to fall further in the coming years after the Dutch government decided to shut the Groningen field to limit seismic risk in the region.

The offshore and onshore NAM assets up for sale produced ~2.4M cm/day of natural gas in 2021 and have the potential to increase output to 2.8M cm/day with further investment, according to the report.

However, the JV reportedly includes several late-life assets that require large spending for dismantling and clean-up operations once they are shut down.

Last week, Exxon (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) agreed to sell their jointly held Aera oil production operation in California for an undisclosed sum.