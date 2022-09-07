Transocean secures $181M in contracts for Deepwater Asgard
Sep. 07, 2022 1:08 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) notifies that the ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Asgard, received two contract awards in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for a total of ~14 months of work, adding $181M in firm backlog.
- The first award is a one-well contract with Murphy Oil Corporation at $395K per day.
- The contract is expected to commence late this fall after the rig completes its current contract and a planned out-of-service period.
- The contract also includes an option for a second well at the same dayrate.
- The backlog for the firm contract is approximately $20M.
- The second award, a one-year contract with another operator at $440K per day (plus up to $40,000 per day for additional products and services), is expected to commence in the first half of 2023.
- This contract also includes three, one-year option periods at mutually agreed dayrates.
- The firm backlog associated with the contract is estimated to be approximately $161M.
Comments